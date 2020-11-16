The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Kyler Murray’s Reaction To DeAndre Hopkins Catch Is Going Viral

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray on Sunday night.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 15: Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks to pass during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at State Farm Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins combined for the play of the NFL season on Sunday night.

The Arizona Cardinals topped the Buffalo Bills, 32-20, on Sunday evening. Arizona improved to 6-3 on the year, while Buffalo dropped to 7-3.

Murray and Hopkins connected on an insane deep pass for the win. Hopkins, the Cardinals’ prized offseason acquisition, rose above multiple defenders to get the ball and score a touchdown.

It’s simply an insane play:

Murray took to Twitter following the game to joke about the pass.

“Shiiiiiiiiiiiiid….. Hop down there somewhere,” he tweeted.

Hopkins had a two-word response to his quarterback.

“Never Panic,” he tweeted.

Murray and Hopkins have only been teammates for a couple of months, but it’s clear that they’ve built up some pretty great chemistry in that short time.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, have become a legitimate contender in the NFC.

Arizona improved to 6-3 on the season with the win on Sunday night. All of a sudden, the Cardinals could be viewed as one of the favorites in the NFC.

Kliff Kingsbury’s team is set to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night. That should be a pretty fun one.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.