Look: Kyler Murray’s Reaction To DeAndre Hopkins Catch Is Going Viral

Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins combined for the play of the NFL season on Sunday night.

The Arizona Cardinals topped the Buffalo Bills, 32-20, on Sunday evening. Arizona improved to 6-3 on the year, while Buffalo dropped to 7-3.

Murray and Hopkins connected on an insane deep pass for the win. Hopkins, the Cardinals’ prized offseason acquisition, rose above multiple defenders to get the ball and score a touchdown.

It’s simply an insane play:

EVERY ANGLE OF THE PLAY OF THE YEAR@DeAndreHopkins x #RedSea pic.twitter.com/KSc0g2CTlm — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 16, 2020

Murray took to Twitter following the game to joke about the pass.

“Shiiiiiiiiiiiiid….. Hop down there somewhere,” he tweeted.

Hopkins had a two-word response to his quarterback.

“Never Panic,” he tweeted.

Murray and Hopkins have only been teammates for a couple of months, but it’s clear that they’ve built up some pretty great chemistry in that short time.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, have become a legitimate contender in the NFC.

Arizona improved to 6-3 on the season with the win on Sunday night. All of a sudden, the Cardinals could be viewed as one of the favorites in the NFC.

Kliff Kingsbury’s team is set to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night. That should be a pretty fun one.