Look: Massive Change To Sean Payton Coaching Odds

Sean Payton interviewed with the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, reportedly spending most of the day with the team.

It's too soon to know for sure if Payton and the Cardinals will be a match, but the oddsmakers certainly seem to think they can be. The former Saints head coach's odds on becoming the next coach in Arizona have reportedly skyrocketed.

"Arizona Cardinals’ next head coaching odds for Sean Payton on [DraftKings Sportsbook] just went from +1000 to +350 in the last hour," said Cardinals reporter Johnny Venerable.

Payton spoke with four teams during this hiring cycle, including the Cardinals. One of the other three teams, the Carolina Panthers, hired Frank Reich as their new coach today.

That leaves Arizona, Denver and Houston left as the only places that could potentially land Payton, as of this evening.

If today's conversations with team brass went as well as the odds seem to indicate, it won't be long before we know if Payton is desert-bound.