Over the weekend, the Arizona Cardinals put their undefeated record to the test with a game against the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland entered as a slight favorite, but it was clear from the start that Arizona was just the better team. The Cardinals dominated both sides of the ball en route to a 37-14 victory over Baker Mayfield and the Browns.

During the end of the game, star pass rusher J.J. Watt made it clear he’s tired of hearing about why the Cardinals have an undefeated record. Instead of making excuses, he thinks the Cardinals are just better than other teams.

“Maybe we’re just better. How about that? How about instead of making excuses, for why we win, maybe we’re just better. Excuses. ‘They win because of this, they win because of that.’ Maybe we’re just a little bit better.”

At this point, it’s safe to say the Cardinals are one of – if not the – best team in the NFL.

A few close wins had critics suggesting this Arizona team wasn’t capable of winning the Super Bowl. However, the Cardinals have beaten everyone in their path – including the Rams and Browns, who are both viewed as top teams in their respective conferences.

Up next for the Cardinals is a contest against the Houston Texans.