Look: NFL Announcer Sums Up Craziness Of Arizona Situation

Arizona is now home to two NFL franchises.

The Cardinals, of course, play their home games at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, just outside of Phoenix.

The 49ers are there now, too.

San Francisco was forced to relocate due to local regulations in Santa Clara County. The 49ers are now playing their home games in Arizona.

Today, the Cardinals are playing the Giants on the road. The 49ers, meanwhile, are hosting the Washington Football Team in Arizona.

NFL announcer Dave Pasch summed up how weird it is at the stadium today. He’s in the broadcasting booth, calling the Cardinals-Giants game remotely. Down on the field, the 49ers are getting ready to take on Washington.

“This is a professional first. Calling one game off of a monitor while another game-which we won’t be calling-is going on outside our window!” Pasch tweeted.

The NFL’s 2020 regular season has been a wild one. The image from above sums it up pretty well.

The Cardinals are looking to improve to 7-6 on the season with a win over the Giants, while the 49ers are looking to move to 6-7 with a win over Washington.