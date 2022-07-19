Look: NFLPA Releases A Statement On DeAndre Hopkins

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 15: Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during warmups before the game against the Buffalo Bills at State Farm Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

DeAndre Hopkins has been suspended for the first six games of the 2022 NFL season due to violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy.

But the Arizona Cardinals wide receiver did not produce a test result consistent with using a diuretic or masking agent, and the NFLPA wants to make sure everyone knows that.

The players' union released a statement today saying that yes, Hopkins did produce a positive test for a banned substance--which he later said was ostarine--but he did not try to manipulate his sample to avoid detection.

"This reporting was incorrect as Hopkins never tested positive for any diuretic of masking agent and there was absolutely no evidence of any attempt to substitute, dilute or adulterate any specimen or any attempt to manipulate a test," the statement reads. "Pursuant to the 2022 Policy, his discipline is consistent with producing a positive test for a prohibited substance."

This statement supports Hopkins' contention that he took the illicit substance accidentally.

“It wasn’t on me. I’m pretty much a naturopathic person. What it was is it’s called ostarine,” Hopkins said back in June, via Jake Anderson of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. “There was 0.1 percent found in my system. If you know what that is, you know it’s contamination — not something directly taken.

“I don’t take any supplements, I’ve never taken supplements. I barely take vitamins. So for something like that to happen to me, obviously I was shocked but my team and I, we’re still trying to figure out what’s going on.”

Regardless, Hopkins won't be available for the first six contests this fall. He is eligible to return to the field against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football in Week 7.