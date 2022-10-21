Look: Richard Sherman Trolled Kyler Murray During Thursday Night Pregame Show

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals drops back to pass during the second half of a game against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Richard Sherman's playing days are over, but he has not stopped talking smack to offensive players.

Sherman has made his former teammate Russell Wilson a target multiple times in the first several weeks of the season, but tonight, he turned his attention to another undersized quarterback.

On Amazon's Thursday Night Football pregame show, Sherman trolled Arizona Cardinals signal caller Kyler Murray for his semi-infamous video game habit.

"Like I said, Call of Duty is coming out this week. I bet he [Murray] knows that. I bet he knows when a new map drops," Sherman said.

Ouch. Murray has been the butt of these jokes on social media ever since that report about the Cardinals putting a study clause in his contract extension over the summer.

The clause was eventually removed, but the barbs have remained. The only way Murray is going to get them to die down is if he plays better and the team starts winning.

Arizona trails the New Orleans Saints 7-3 in the first quarter on Amazon Prime Video tonight.