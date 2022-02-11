Look: The Arizona Cardinals Removed All But 2 Pictures From Instagram

There’s been a little bit of social media drama between the Arizona Cardinals and Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray.

Amid contract extension negotiations with their franchise quarterback, Murray deleted all but two pictures from his Instagram – including a ton of Cardinals pictures and posts. On Friday, the Cardinals responded in a rather interesting way.

The Cardinals went to their own Instagram account and deleted all but two of their posts. The two posts that they’ve left up are both of Murray – one from his Draft Day and the other from the Pro Bowl.

So it looks like the Cardinals are trying to play games with fans amid this strange drama with Murray. Fans don’t seem to be overly amused based on some of the comments on Twitter.

Last week: Kyler Murray wipes his Instagram… only leaves 2 pictures up. Today: Cardinals wipe their Instagram… only leave 2 pictures up (both of Kyler). pic.twitter.com/QbZtuE2KIF — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 11, 2022

There’s some speculation that all of this is happening in preparation for a new uniform reveal by the Arizona Cardinals. But if something like that is in the works, the Cardinals have done a remarkable job of hiding it.

Meanwhile, there are all kinds of strange rumors as to what’s happening behind the scenes with Kyler Murray. One recent report suggested that Murray was seeking upwards of $50 million per year in his extension. But that report was quickly refuted by ESPN NFL insiders.

At this point we can only guess what is going on in Phoenix as the Cardinals and Murray try to make their relationship work. Murray has been too good for the Cardinals to balk at paying him now.

What do you think this Instagram drama all means for the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray?