Malcolm Butler Sends Clear Message Ahead Of 2021 Season

Veteran cornerback Malcolm Butler was officially introduced as a member of the Arizona Cardinals today, his third different NFL team.

The 31-year-old Butler produced his best statistical season in 2020–100 tackles, 14 passes defensed and four interceptions–but was still released by the Tennessee Titans as a salary cap casualty.

It seems that setback provided additional motivation for the Super Bowl XLIX hero, who was adamant during his introductory presser that he still has plenty of quality football ahead of him.

“I’ll ball harder this year,” Butler said. “I had my best year at the age of 30, my best year. So age ain’t nothin’ but a number over here.”

With Arizona, Butler will likely take over the starting cornerback spot that was vacated by perennial Pro Bowler Patrick Peterson. Peterson signed with the Minnesota Vikings in free agency.

In 100 career regular season games (84 starts) with the Patriots and Titans, Butler has compiled 406 tackles, 82 passes defensed, 17 interceptions, five forced fumbles, three sacks and two fumble recoveries.