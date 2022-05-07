Marquise Brown Has Telling Comment About Role With Cardinals

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Marquise Brown #5 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at M&T Bank Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

During the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens traded wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to the Arizona Cardinals. This move was made in large part because he requested a trade.

Brown, who had over 1,000 receiving yards in 2021, had a strong relationship with Lamar Jackson in Baltimore. However, that didn't stop him from wanting a change of scenery.

Speaking to the media this week, Brown revealed why he's excited to join the Cardinals. His comments on this subject were quite interesting.

"In college I had guys around me, CeeDee Lamb," Brown said, via the Cardinals' website. "I've played with Mark Andrews. It's not about the targets, it's about what type of targets."

Clearly, Brown isn't concerned with the quantity of targets he receives. He's more worried about the quality of touches that are planned for him over the course of a game.

Whether or not that's a shot at the Ravens is unclear. At the very least though, Brown's comments should debunk the notion that he wanted out of Baltimore because he wanted more targets.

Brown will need to make an immediate impact for the Cardinals this fall, especially since DeAndre Hopkins has been suspended for six games.