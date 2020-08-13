Max Kellerman Names ‘Most Clutch’ WR In The NFL

Wide receiver has become one of the most important positions in the NFL due to the way the game is now played. As a result, we’ve seen DeAndre Hopkins, Julio Jones, Michael Thomas and several others become household names.

During Thursday’s edition of First Take, Max Kellerman revealed who he believes is the most clutch receiver in the league. There are a handful of great options to choose from, so it’s tough to make the wrong call here.

Out of all the wideouts in the NFL, the one that Kellerman would want the most with the game on the line is Hopkins. His main reason is because the Clemson product has exceptional hands.

“He never drops the ball. Ever! And in the clutch, as great as he is normally, he’s even better. Look at the numbers when the game is on the line: 24 receptions, no drops, almost 400 yards and a touchdown. The guy is normally a top 3, 4 receiver. When it matters most, he gets even better, and that’s the hardest thing to do.”

.@maxkellerman believes that DeAndre Hopkins is the most clutch receiver in the NFL. "He never drops the ball. Ever!" pic.twitter.com/Enfe7PfJJU — First Take (@FirstTake) August 13, 2020

Hopkins was traded this offseason from the Houston Texans to the Arizona Cardinals. Honestly it’s still crazy to think an elite wideout like him was dealt for less than a first-round pick.

When the Cardinals are competing in one-score games this upcoming season, Kyler Murray might want to force the ball to Hopkins. The numbers show that he can rise to the occasion.

We’ll get our first look at Hopkins catching passes from Murray in exactly one month.