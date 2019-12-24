During the second half between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks, rookie quarterback Kyler Murray left the game due to a hamstring injury. Fortunately for the No. 1 overall pick, the MRI results are promising.

Murray has been pretty consistent in his rookie campaign. He’s thrown for 3,397 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while also adding 544 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Brett Hundley filled in admirably for the Cardinals on Sunday, leading them to an upset win over the Seahawks. It’s possible that he’ll start next weekend against the Los Angeles Rams, but the coaching staff isn’t ready to rule out Murray playing in the final game of the regular season.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the media that Murray’s MRI results showed a “tweaked” hamstring.

Kingsbury said Murray will practice on Tuesday despite suffering the injury two days ago.

The Cardinals will most likely take a cautious approach with Murray, especially since the season finale doesn’t have any playoff implications.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will practice today, coach Kliff Kingsbury said. Yesterday’s MRI showed that Murray “tweaked” his right hamstring. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) December 24, 2019

Murray struggled in the first meeting against the Rams. He’ll probably want to get revenge this weekend, but obviously the coaching staff will make the final call on whether he plays or not.

We’ll continue to monitor Murray’s status throughout the week.