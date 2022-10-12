New Update On Cardinals Running Back James Conner

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 25: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals hands off to James Conner #6 of the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Los Angeles Rams won 20-12. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals' running back depth chart is in a precarious state heading into Week 6.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, starter James Conner's status for this weekend is still to be determined. Conner injured his ribs during Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

If Conner can't go, Arizona might have to piecemeal its backfield. Backup Darrel Williams is out this week with a knee injury, and Jonathan Ward is on injured reserve.

Eno Benjamin, who is the Cardinals' second-leading rusher behind Conner, is thankfully good to go. Arizona also added veterans Corey Clement and Ty'Son Williams to its practice squad.

Conner has rushed for only 200 yards and one touchdown on 54 carries so far this season. He found the end zone 15 times last year, so some regression was expected, but the Cardinals are hoping his production will increase in the coming weeks.

Arizona (2-3) will take on the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday.