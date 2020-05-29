NFL Analyst Offers New Landing Spot For QB Cam Newton

Earlier this offseason, the Carolina Panthers decided to part ways with former star quarterback Cam Newton.

Since his release, several teams have been mentioned as possible landing spots for the former No. 1 overall pick. The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers were the two betting favorites earlier this week.

Despite his experience as a starting quarterback, no team has reached out to Newton. On Friday afternoon, CBS Sports penned a column naming the best landing spots for current free agents.

The article brought up a new potential destination for Newton. According to the piece, the Arizona Cardinals are a great landing spot for the former NFL MVP.

From the piece:

Newton’s chances of landing either a starting job or lucrative backup money went out the window a while ago, but Arizona is among teams that could still stand to upgrade the No. 2 spot. Kyler Murray is unquestionably Kliff Kingsbury’s guy, but his size and style of play, coupled with a late-season injury as a rookie, suggest the Cardinals should consider a better insurance plan than Brett Hundley, especially after spending the offseason restocking for a playoff run. Newton’s dual-threat abilities would be a treat for Kingsbury, and Cam would get a chance to rest up and mentor Murray with an eye on returning to QB1 duties elsewhere in 2021.

Newton suffered a Lisfranc injury during the preseason in 2019, but still managed to play two regular season games for the Panthers.

However, he couldn’t fight through the injury and missed the remaining 14 games of the season.

Where will he land next?