NFL Owner Releases Statement Following Battle With COVID-19

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill was released from the hospital on Sunday after being diagnosed with COVID-19 recently.

On Friday, the Cardinals announced that Bidwill, 55, had been traveling on the East Coast lately and had lately contracted the virus there. After testing positive after experiencing symptoms, Bidwill checked himself into a hospital.

This afternoon, Bidwill released a statement after being released from the hospital in Newport, Rhode Island.

“This week I learned first-hand just how serious COVID-19 is,” Bidwill said. “My immense appreciation for all those on the front lines of this pandemic has only increased and I am particularly grateful to the tremendous nurses and doctors at Newport (R.I.) Hospital.

“I am also overwhelmed by the outpouring of kindness from the Red Sea as well as so many friends and colleagues in Arizona and throughout the country. I’m very fortunate to have this experience behind me and strongly encourage everyone to continue practicing the important measures to avoid it themselves.”

Statement from Cardinals’ owner Michael Bidwill, who was released from the hospital earlier today: pic.twitter.com/hSCon2xL9a — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 12, 2020

Bidwill has been working remotely since the Cardinals shut down their team facility in March.

The team is still scheduled to begin training camp later this month. Tuesday, July 28 is the earliest day training camps can start this year, per the NFL.