NFL.com Suggests Blockbuster Offseason Quarterback Trade

The Arizona Cardinals took Kyler Murray No. 1 overall three years ago, and given how he has performed thus far in his career, it seems unlikely they would want to trade him.

However, at least one NFL writer thinks they should deal the former Offensive Rookie of the Year. NFL Media’s Adam Rank published a column last week naming five “stars” who should be traded this offseason.

Murray was the first player he named.

I like Kyler to move because the Cardinals won games without him last year. He would bring in a huge bounty of picks. I know there are some growing rumblings between the Cardinals and Murray, and he’s still young enough to bolt to the Oakland A’s if he wants to. But imagine the Vikings making a move with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins (and his expiring contract) for Murray. Washington would make a lot of sense, too. To me, it’s very similar to what Jay Cutler went through with the Broncos years ago.

The rumblings Rank is referring to became heightened by Murray recently removing anything Cardinals-related from his social media pages. Then, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported on Super Bowl weekend that Murray is “frustrated” with the organization and that the two-time Pro Bowler is “described as self-centered, immature and finger pointer.”

Murray finally addressed all the drama last Monday.

“I play this game for the love of it, my teammates, everyone who has helped me get to this position that believed in me & to win championships,” Murray wrote on social media. “All of this nonsense is not what I’m about, never has been, never will be. Anyone who has ever stepped between those lines with me knows how hard I go.

“Love me or hate me but I’m going to continue to grow and get better.”