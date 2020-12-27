NFL Insider Gives Update On Kyler Murray After Late Game Injury

A 20-12 upset loss to the San Francisco 49ers wasn’t the only blow taken by the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night. On Arizona’s final offensive play of the game, star QB Kyler Murray suffered a concerning leg injury.

Murray took a big hit on a 4th and 6 opportunity to keep the game alive. After the ball landed incomplete, the young quarterback writhed in pain for a bit before getting up and hobbling off under his own power.

While the play didn’t look too serious, you can never be too careful with a player like Kyler Murray. Luckily for Cardinals fans, it looks like their MVP candidate will be okay.

ESPN NFL insider Ian Rapoport offered an update on the injury after the game.

#AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray should be OK, source said. He got leg-whipped at the end of the game and is getting checked out. But at first glance, it doesn’t seem serious. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2020

Kyler Murray didn’t quite live up to the level of play we’ve come to expect in tonight’s loss. The second-year star threw a fairly-inefficient 31/50 for 247 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception.

Murray’s 12th interception of the year came in the end zone on an important, potentially game-tying drive for Arizona in the fourth quarter. This marked the QB’s second straight game with a costly end-zone INT.

Tonight’s loss was a huge blow to the Cardinals’ playoff chances. A win would’ve put Kyler Murray and Arizona just one half game behind the Los Angeles Rams for second place in the NFC West. Now, they sit in third place with an 8-7 record.

The Arizona Cardinals will now need LA to lose to the the Seahawks on Sunday, then take down the Rams in their final matchup of the season next week if they want a shot at a playoff berth.