NFL Insider Has Update On Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

It looks like the Arizona Cardinals are more or less in the same spot they were last week regarding Kyler Murray.

Per the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the Cards are “pessimistic” that their MVP candidate can play Sunday.

The insiders sent out a tweet late Saturday night.

“The #AZCardinals are in a similar spot this week as they were last week: Pessimistic that QB Kyler Murray (ankle) will play Sunday vs. #Panthers,” Rapoport said.

“Murray wants to take it up to game-time and AZ will give him a chance. But it’s likely that Colt McCoy starts.”

To the surprise of many, the Cardinals were able to take care of business last week without Murray and others in the lineup. Despite being without the star QB, receivers DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green, and J.J. Watt, Arizona rolled to a win.

Veteran Colt McCoy showed that he could keep the offense running smoothly while Murray continues to recover from an ankle injury.

If the former Texas legend can give the Cards even 75 percent of what he did last week, the NFC West leaders could be in great shape.

Running back James Conner also played huge in Murray’s absence.

After starting RB Chase Edmonds went down with an injury early, Conner stepped up big churning out 96 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

He also added five catches for 77 yards and another score in the receiving game.

Fans and the Cardinals alike would love to see K1 return to the field on Sunday. However, Arizona has proven that its 8-1 record is deeper than just its Pro Bowl QB.