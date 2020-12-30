NFL Insider Has Wednesday Morning Update On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals are heading into a must-win game on Sunday with some uncertainty surrounding quarterback Kyler Murray.

Murray suffered a leg injury late in Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers. On Monday, Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury officially said Murray’s status for Week 17 was “uncertain.”

The latest report from Cardinals camp is an encouraging one for the team and its fans. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the second-year QB is expected to practice in some capacity this morning.

Murray has started all 31 games for the Cardinals since the start of the 2019 season.

The #AZCardinals have practice in about 30 minutes and source said QB Kyler Murray (leg) is expected to practice, at least in part. A good sign for his availability. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2020

Given the magnitude of Sunday’s game–the 8-7 Cardinals need a win to have a shot to make the playoffs–it would be tough to imagine Murray sitting out. On the other side, his counterpart Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams will miss the game after breaking his right thumb last weekend.

In addition to Goff being out, the Rams reportedly could be without wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. We’ll see if the Cardinals can take advantage.

Rams-Cardinals will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX.