NFL Kicker Cut On Wednesday With Injury Settlement

The Arizona Cardinals signed former Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill. In order to make room for him, they released kicker Rodrigo Blankenship.

Arizona released Blankenship with an injury settlement.

Blankenship had a brief appearance in this past weekend's game against the Minnesota Vikings. He handled six kickoffs for the Cardinals.

Matt Prater, meanwhile, returned to his role as the Cardinals' starting kicker. He made both of his field goal attempts and was perfect on extra point tries.

Prater was recently dealing with a hip injury. Blankenship started for him in Week 7, making a pair of field goals against the New Orleans Saints. It's worth noting that he missed an extra point attempt during that game.

Blankenship started his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts. He made 45-of-54 field goal attempts for them.

At this point, it may be a while until we see Blankenship back in a starting role.