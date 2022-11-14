NFL Running Back Stunned By Cut Decision On Monday

GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 11: General view of University of Phoenix Stadium before the NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots at on September 11, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals made a surprising personnel move on Monday, releasing running back Eno Benjamin.

Benjamin had played in all 10 games for the Cardinals so far this season, making three starts while James Conner was out with injury.

It wasn't just fans who were shocked by his released either. ESPN's Josh Weinfuss tweeted that Benjamin himself was "surprised" by the decision.

Benjamin appeared to cryptically acknowledge his release on Twitter earlier this afternoon.

A seventh-round pick of the Cardinals in 2020, Benjamin rushed for 417 yards and three touchdowns on 104 carries with the team the last two years.

Before being cut, Benjamin gained 299 yards on the ground and scored a pair of touchdowns on 70 rushing attempts this season. That stat line includes 92 yards and one score on 12 carries against the New Orleans Saints in Week 7.

Still just 23 years old, Benjamin shouldn't be out of work very long. He'll land with another team in the coming days.