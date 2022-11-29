NFL Star's Reaction To Christian Pulisic Injury Is Going Viral

AL KHOR, QATAR - NOVEMBER 25: (L-R) Kieran Trippier of England, Christian Pulisic of USA during the World Cup match between England v USA at the Al Bayt Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Al Khor Qatar (Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images) Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Football players are known for their toughness, but one NFL star couldn't help but acknowledge the fortitude of US soccer star Christian Pulisic on Tuesday.

Pulisic scored the lone goal of the United States' 1-0 win over Iran this afternoon, laying out and taking a painful hit in a sensitive area to knock in a cross from Sergino Dest in the 38th minute.

It was clear that Pulisic was in some serious discomfort as he writhed on the ground after scoring. Watt was impressed by what "Captain America" was able to do in a clutch situation.

"Sacrificing the crown jewels for a massive goal in the World Cup… that’s dedication @cpulisic_10. We salute you," Watt tweeted.

With the win today, the USMNT moves on to the Round of 16. The Americans will take on the Netherlands Saturday.

Now, we wait to see Pulisic's health for the knockout match. The 24-year-old star was removed from the game at halftime today.