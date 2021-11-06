NFL Team Will Be Without 3 Coaches This Weekend

Over the past few weeks, the Arizona Cardinals have dealt with a handful of COVID-19 issues.

Earlier this season, head coach Kliff Kingsbury missed the team’s win over the Cleveland Browns after testing positive for COVID-19. Unfortunately, the team’s issues with the virus haven’t subsided.

On Friday night, the Cardinals announced three coaches on the staff won’t be at Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. Cardinals reporter Josh Weinfuss has the details.

“Three Cardinals assistants will miss Sunday’s game due to COVID-19 protocols: assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers, RB coach James Saxon and assistant OL coach Brian Natkin,” Weinfuss said. “Assistant special teams coach Devin Fitzsimmons will primarily handle Rodgers’ special teams duties.”

Three Cardinals assistants will miss Sunday’s game due to COVID-19 protocols: assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers, RB coach James Saxon and assistant OL coach Brian Natkin. Asst ST coach Devin Fitzsimmons will primarily handle Rodgers’ ST duties. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) November 5, 2021

That’s not the only bad news for the Cardinals before their Week 9 showdown with San Francisco.

Star quarterback Kyler Murray suffered an ankle injury near the end of the team’s loss to the Green Bay Packers. He missed practice this week, but was listed as questionable ahead of the game.

Cardinals GM Steve Keim indicated the team will be cautious with its star quarterback.

“We have to be smart whether he is going to play or not and think about the big picture,” Keim said. “We have to make sure we don’t re-aggravate something or do something that is going to hurt us later in the season.”

Arizona and San Francisco kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.