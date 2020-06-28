NFL Wide Receiver Arrested After Driving His Car Into A Lake

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested over the weekend after allegedly driving his car into a lake.

Jermiah Braswell, an undrafted free agent wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals, was reportedly arrested for OVI on Lake Erie island Put-In-Bay. He allegedly drove his Chevy Camaro into the water off South Bass Island, according to Put-In-Bay Police.

The former Youngstown State wide receiver reportedly veered off the road and drove into the water on Friday night. The 23-year-old wide receiver was allegedly going fast before he “flew off the embankment into the lake,” according to witnesses.

Braswell was reportedly the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash. No one else was injured.

“As officers went into the water and approached the Camaro, they found the driver was still in the driver’s seat trying to drive forward. He told officers that he was ‘stuck’ and didn’t know what happened. As officers spoke with the driver, they noticed that his speech was slurred and he was unable to explain how his Camaro ended up in the water,” Put-In-Bay Police said in a news release.

The driver of this Camaro is facing a charge of OVI after crashing into Lake Erie off Put-In-Bay. Police have identified him as Jermiah Braswell, a Central Catholic graduate and NFL player for the Arizona Cardinals. FULL STORY: https://t.co/hiKzOOQu97 pic.twitter.com/Ing0mrMYhm — WTVG 13abc (@13abc) June 28, 2020

Braswell is a 6-foot, 210-pound wide receiver out of Ohio. He had 51 catches for 986 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns during his time at Youngstown State.

The wide receiver is currently listed on the Cardinals’ roster.