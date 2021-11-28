NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Kliff Kingsbury News

Lincoln Riley deciding to leave Oklahoma for USC was sure to send reverberations around the college football world, but few expected the effects to leak over to the NFL.

That was until Kliff Kingsbury’s name got brought up in conjunction with the recently created vacancy in Norman.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Oklahoma has targeted Kingsbury as one of the potential replacements for Riley. Of course, the 42-year-old Arizona Cardinals head coach got his first head coaching job back in the Big 12 as Texas Tech 2013, where he proved be instrumental in developing Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

However, Kingsbury quickly departed the college profession when the Cardinals came calling in 2019. Alongside former Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray, Arizona has turned into a legitimate playoff contender in just a few years. The Cardinals currently boast an NFL-best 9-2 record through 12 weeks.

As a result, football fans and media members were largely stunned to see Kingsbury’s name get brought up for the Oklahoma vacancy.

Holy shit https://t.co/yXawoV6hOM — The Jboy Show (@thejboyshow) November 28, 2021

This is interesting but Kingsbury has told me in the past that he loves coaching in the NFL because it’s all football all the time and not all the extra stuff (boosters, grades, etc.) that comes with coaching in college. https://t.co/F3QNaaSh0p — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) November 28, 2021

The NFL games: we will be normal this week The NFL news cycle: we will not https://t.co/AMsVwurKK0 — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) November 28, 2021

Others around football world interpreted Schefter’s report differently. The ESPN insider specifically included in his report on Twitter that Kingsbury has just one year left on his deal with the Cardinals after this season.

That led many to believe that Kingsbury and his agent were using Arizona’s bye week to get a head start on nabbing him a contract extension to stay in the NFL, rather than actually entertaining a move to Oklahoma.

Kliff Kingsbury’s agent wants all of you to know that he has one year left on his deal. https://t.co/kG1HcQKv8T — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) November 28, 2021

Kingsbury is playoff bound with Kyler Murray at quarterback. This one makes no sense. https://t.co/u2Zws9bsnw — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 28, 2021

he was probably already going to get a new contract but apparently Kliff & co wanna speed up that timeline lol https://t.co/Pqk84fheRz — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) November 28, 2021

In the “How your agent uses a favor to get you a contract extension” https://t.co/EbFTbl0zRc — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) November 28, 2021

This makes a lot of sense if you consider that the only requirement for a Schefter tweet is a text from an agent. https://t.co/kjn06V0aaR — Elika Sadeghi (@elikasadeghi) November 28, 2021

Whatever the circumstances were that led to Schefter’s report, it’s difficult to believe that Kingsbury would leave the Cardinals in the midst of their best season since 2015. Oklahoma might have a strong pull as one of the most prestigious jobs at the college level, but likely won’t be able to compete with what a contending NFL organization like Arizona can offer the 42-year-old head coach.

Time will tell if anything comes out of this reported connection between Oklahoma and Kingsbury, or if Schefter’s report is just smoke after all.