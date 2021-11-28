The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Kliff Kingsbury News

Lincoln Riley deciding to leave Oklahoma for USC was sure to send reverberations around the college football world, but few expected the effects to leak over to the NFL.

That was until Kliff Kingsbury’s name got brought up in conjunction with the recently created vacancy in Norman.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Oklahoma has targeted Kingsbury as one of the potential replacements for Riley. Of course, the 42-year-old Arizona Cardinals head coach got his first head coaching job back in the Big 12 as Texas Tech 2013, where he proved be instrumental in developing Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

However, Kingsbury quickly departed the college profession when the Cardinals came calling in 2019. Alongside former Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray, Arizona has turned into a legitimate playoff contender in just a few years. The Cardinals currently boast an NFL-best 9-2 record through 12 weeks.

As a result, football fans and media members were largely stunned to see Kingsbury’s name get brought up for the Oklahoma vacancy.

Others around football world interpreted Schefter’s report differently. The ESPN insider specifically included in his report on Twitter that Kingsbury has just one year left on his deal with the Cardinals after this season.

That led many to believe that Kingsbury and his agent were using Arizona’s bye week to get a head start on nabbing him a contract extension to stay in the NFL, rather than actually entertaining a move to Oklahoma.

Whatever the circumstances were that led to Schefter’s report, it’s difficult to believe that Kingsbury would leave the Cardinals in the midst of their best season since 2015. Oklahoma might have a strong pull as one of the most prestigious jobs at the college level, but likely won’t be able to compete with what a contending NFL organization like Arizona can offer the 42-year-old head coach.

Time will tell if anything comes out of this reported connection between Oklahoma and Kingsbury, or if Schefter’s report is just smoke after all.

