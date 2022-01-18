NFL World Reacts To Kyler Murray’s Embarrassing Pick-6

Very little went right for the Arizona Cardinals in the first half of Monday night’s Wild Card playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams. A poor performance quickly took another turn for the worse when quarterback Kyler Murray coughed up one of the worst pick-six’s of the 2021 NFL season.

Halfway through the second quarter and trailing 14-0, the Cardinals found themselves deep in their own territory. Murray took a snap in his own end zone on 3rd-and-7 and quickly came under fire from the Rams pass-rush.

Unable to find an open receiver, the 24-year-old was eventually engulfed by LA linebacker Troy Reeder. Rather than take a safety, Murray wildly tossed up an underhanded, scoop pass in the direction of rookie Rondale Moore.

The throw had very little velocity and hung up in the air long enough for Rams defensive back David Long to swoop in for the interception. He caught the ball on the 3-yard line and easily raced into the end zone for the shortest interception touchdown return in NFL postseason history.

The pick-six and subsequent extra point gave Los Angeles a 21-0 advantage.

Murray’s decision to even attempt a pass was head-scratching to say the least. After one of the worst plays of his career, the Cardinals quarterback found himself the target of immense ridicule on social media.

I've been watching Kyler Murray for a long time. That was the worst play I've ever seen him make. Just bad on bad. So far, this is the worst GAME I've ever seen him play. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 18, 2022

“Kyler Murray drops back to pass” pic.twitter.com/Zgi5RENple — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 18, 2022

Kyler Murray 🤝 Carson Wentz — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 18, 2022

Rams got Kyler Murray wanting to go back to baseball — Ahmed/Lakers are finished/DAWN FM AOTY 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 18, 2022

KYLER MURRAY IS HAVING AN ADVENTURE — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) January 18, 2022

The Rams defense to Kyler Murray pic.twitter.com/yGF2ISzJ3C — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) January 18, 2022

Kyler Murray fits in the A’s organization because he also likes to play just one round in the playoffs. — OLIVIA witherite (@Oliviawitherite) January 18, 2022

The pick-six was by far the low point of a dreadful half for Murray. In his first playoff start, the former No. 1 overall pick went 7-for-17 with 28 yards and two interceptions. He also took two sacks.

The Cardinals limped into halftime, trailing 21-0.

Murray looked completely panicked through the first two quarters of his first postseason start. If he can’t settle down early on in the second half, Arizona will find itself out of the playoffs at night’s end.