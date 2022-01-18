The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Kyler Murray’s Embarrassing Pick-6

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray sitting on the ground after getting sacked.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts in the second quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at SoFi Stadium on January 17, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Very little went right for the Arizona Cardinals in the first half of Monday night’s Wild Card playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams. A poor performance quickly took another turn for the worse when quarterback Kyler Murray coughed up one of the worst pick-six’s of the 2021 NFL season.

Halfway through the second quarter and trailing 14-0, the Cardinals found themselves deep in their own territory. Murray took a snap in his own end zone on 3rd-and-7 and quickly came under fire from the Rams pass-rush.

Unable to find an open receiver, the 24-year-old was eventually engulfed by LA linebacker Troy Reeder. Rather than take a safety, Murray wildly tossed up an underhanded, scoop pass in the direction of rookie Rondale Moore.

The throw had very little velocity and hung up in the air long enough for Rams defensive back David Long to swoop in for the interception. He caught the ball on the 3-yard line and easily raced into the end zone for the shortest interception touchdown return in NFL postseason history.

The pick-six and subsequent extra point gave Los Angeles a 21-0 advantage.

Murray’s decision to even attempt a pass was head-scratching to say the least. After one of the worst plays of his career, the Cardinals quarterback found himself the target of immense ridicule on social media.

The pick-six was by far the low point of a dreadful half for Murray. In his first playoff start, the former No. 1 overall pick went 7-for-17 with 28 yards and two interceptions. He also took two sacks.

The Cardinals limped into halftime, trailing 21-0.

Murray looked completely panicked through the first two quarters of his first postseason start. If he can’t settle down early on in the second half, Arizona will find itself out of the playoffs at night’s end.

About Zach Koons

Zach is a writer at The Spun.