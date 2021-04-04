NFL World Reacts To Latest Larry Fitzgerald Speculation

Over the weekend, a report surfaced from Mike Sando of The Athletic indicating that Larry Fitzgerald is “expected” to retire before the 2021 season.

Fitzgerald, who turns 38 in August, has been an iron man over his 17-year career with the Arizona Cardinals. The 2004 first-round pick has played in 263 of a possible 272 games over that span.

Currently, Fitzgerald is still weighing his options, whether he wants to hang it up, go back to Arizona for another year or sign with another team in an attempt to chase a championship ring. Clearly, there’s a belief around the league he will retire.

“While Fitzgerald remains unsigned and has not announced his intentions for 2021, execs anticipate he’ll retire rather than rejoin a receiving corps now headlined by DeAndre Hopkins,” Sando wrote.

Much of the reaction to the latest Fitzgerald report has been disappointment about seeing the future Hall of Famer possibly step away after a brilliant career.

Please not yet 😭😭 https://t.co/hbzY4J7PHU — Val Santos (@ValSantosOnAir) April 4, 2021

If Larry Fitzgerald is in fact retiring, it’s the end of an era. 17,492 yards

121 total touchdowns

11 Pro Bowls Fitz was one of the best to ever do it. pic.twitter.com/Z2ouxfz5sp — Jeff Pratt (@HotlineFantasy) April 3, 2021

In 2020, Fitzgerald caught 54 passes for 409 yards and one touchdown, all career lows.

Overall, he’s registered 1,432 receptions, 17,492 yards and 121 touchdowns in his career.