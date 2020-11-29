NFL World Reacts To Patriots Upsetting The Cardinals

The 4-6 Patriots pulled off an impressive upset over the 6-4 Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

Coming off a disappointing loss to Houston last week, New England was able to keep Kyler Murray and the elite Arizona offense at bay. The game came down to the final seconds after Cam Newton led his team down the field for a chance to kick the game-winning field goal.

Patriots kicker Nick Folk knocked a 50 yarder straight through the uprights to give New England the 20-17 victory.

Coming into this game, the Cardinals hadn’t been held under 20 points all season. This elite offensive production is in large part due to the MVP-caliber play of Arizona’s young quarterback. The second-year pro has thrown for 2,814 yards and 19 touchdowns this year. Even more impressively, he leads the league in quarterback rushing TDs with 10.

Sunday’s game was the first ever matchup between Murray and Newton — they share some pretty incredible stats. The two dual-threat QBs are the only players in NFL history to collect 6,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards through their first 25 games.

The Patriots will try to reach .500 next week when they travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers. Arizona will look to bounce back against the Rams.