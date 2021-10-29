NFL World Reacts To Arizona Cardinals Uniforms Tonight

The Arizona Cardinals’ home and road uniforms are as boring as uniforms can get. Their alternate uniform, on the other hand, is absolute fire.

The undefeated Cardinals wore their all-black uniforms against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. Pretty much everyone is in agreement: Arizona should make its all-black combo its base uniform.

Our only wish is for the Cardinals to design a black helmet with the Cardinals’ red logo still displayed on the side of the helmet. Fortunately, the NFL will allow teams to have an alternate helmet beginning next season.

Until then, we’ll have to settle for an almost-perfect Cardinals uniform combo.

The Cardinals are going with their all black color rush uniforms tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NanH8Is98e — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 28, 2021

These black Cardinals jerseys 🔥pic.twitter.com/AlNpradukU — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) October 29, 2021

Is this one of the best uniform combinations in the NFL?

Football fans seem to think so.

“Cardinals are wearing all blacks? One of my favorite NFL uniforms,” one fan said. “Watching this game, a saints fan in Buffalo NY, I honestly think the cardinals have my favorite uniforms in the NFL,” another said on Twitter. “These Cardinals uniforms are the best in the league,” a fan added. Others aren’t a fan of the design. In fact, some think the Cardinals’ all-black uniforms are absolutely awful.

Is there a team more in need of redesigned jerseys than the Cardinals? pic.twitter.com/cbD0Jr8HxS — Jay Felicio (@GMenJay) October 29, 2021

Horrid uniforms on Cardinals — Scott Zolak (@scottzolak) October 29, 2021

I hate it when a team wears its ugliest uniform for its biggest game. Woof, Cardinals. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 29, 2021

Hopefully the Cardinals will design a black helmet next year to pair with the uniforms they’re wearing tonight.

Catch the undefeated Arizona Cardinals in action against the 6-1 Green Bay Packers right now on FOX.