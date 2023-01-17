NFL World Reacts To Cardinals General Manager's Announcement

GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 27: General view of fans during the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on October 27, 2013 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Falcons 27-13. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Cardinals officially introduced Monti Ossenfort as their new general manager.

Ossenfort, 44, used to be the director of player personnel for the Titans. He also spent over a decade with the Patriots in various roles, such as national scout and director of college scouting.

Speaking to the media Tuesday, Ossenfort sent a message to anyone interested in joining the Cardinals.

Ossenfort said, "Ego will not be tolerated in this organization."

This message from Ossenfort received a lot of responses on social media. Most of the replies are mixed.

"Quote of the day," one fan said.

"Guess there goes Sean Payton," another fan wrote.

"Every football player has an ego I’d actually argue that you NEED an ego to be a successful QB, RB, or WR," Luke Sawhook commented. "Have to have absolute belief in yourself."

Some people are convinced Ossenfort threw shade at Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray with this comment.

Next up for Ossenfort is finding a head coach for the 2023 season and beyond.

The Cardinals have expressed interest in Brian Flores, Sean Payton and DeMeco Ryans.