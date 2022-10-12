NFL World Reacts To Cardinals Kicker Decision News

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 12: An Arizona Cardinals helmet sits during the game against the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals on August 12, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On Sunday, Matt Ammendola missed a 43-yard field goal which would have likely sent the Arizona Cardinals into overtime against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite the miss, Arizona added Ammendola to its active roster on Wednesday with kicker Matt Prater looking like he is set to miss more time.

Ammendola previously missed a field goal and extra point for the Kansas City Chiefs in a 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, so you can forgive Cardinals fans for not being overjoyed with this news.

It's not just Arizona supporters who are confused about how Ammendola continues to find employment either.

"Who is Ammendola related to in NFL org hierarchy?" asked one fan.

"What power does this man have over teams? He may be the worst kicker of all time," said another.

"HES NOT A GOOD KICKER," shouted another on Twitter.

Ammendola is 4-for-6 on field goals and 5-for-6 on extra points in three games this season for Kansas City and Arizona.

He'll be back out there for the Cardinals this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.