NFL World Reacts To Cardinals' New Helmet For 2022

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 12: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals are the latest NFL team to reveal a black alternate helmet for this upcoming season.

The Cardinals have worn black alternate jerseys in recent years, but always paired them with their standard white helmet featuring a red bird.

For one preseason game and two regular season contests this year, they will wear a black helmet--with red "sparkly" undertones--that features the classic cardinal on the sides.

We're personally a fan of the look. It seems like there's varying opinions on it, as expected.

The Cardinals will debut the helmet against the Baltimore Ravens on August 21.

They'll wear it again in the regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles on October 9 and the New Orleans Saints on October 20.