NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s J.J. Watt News

J.J. Watt working out for the Cardinals.TEMPE, ARIZONA - JUNE 02: Defensive-line J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals participates in an off-season workout at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center on June 02, 2021 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In late October, the Cardinals announced that defensive end J.J. Watt would undergo shoulder surgery that could potentially end his season. Though it’s only been a little over a month since Watt went under the knife, the former Defensive Player of the Year is already thinking about a comeback.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Watt was doing some conditioning with an athletic trainer at practice. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury later said that he wouldn’t rule out a late-season return for Watt.

After practice was over, Watt shared this quote from Albert Einstein on social media: “Only those who attempt the absurd can achieve the impossible.”

Watt still has to clear a few hurdles before he can rejoin the Cardinals, but NFL fans are already gearing up for his return.

The fact that Watt is even working out at practice already shows how tough he is. He’s not that far removed from suffering a torn labrum, bicep, rotator cuff and separated shoulder.

With the Cardinals in prime position to make the playoffs, Watt might be thinking about a potential Super Bowl run.

Before he went on injured reserve, Watt had 16 tackles, 10 quarterback hits and a sack for the Cardinals. If he can return for the postseason, he would give the defense a huge boost in the trenches.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.