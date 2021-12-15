NFL World Reacts To The DeAndre Hopkins News

After suffering a leg injury on Monday night, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins underwent an MRI. Moments ago, ESPN insider Adam Schefter issued an update on the All-Pro’s status.

Hopkins is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a knee sprain, per Schefter. The hope in Arizona is that he can return at some point in the postseason.

This is brutal news for the Cardinals, as Hopkins is undoubtedly their top wide receiver. If he’s out for an extended period of time, that could hurt the team’s chances of making a Super Bowl run.

As you’d expect, the NFL world is on top of this Hopkins news. His absence could legitimately change the NFC playoff picture.

Brutal loss for the Cardinals as the Rams are inching closer to their NFC West lead. https://t.co/iBmIJoHm37 — Nick Cothrel (@NickCothrel) December 15, 2021

That’s a huge loss and could keep Tampa at #2 overall https://t.co/u6L1qwggjH — Ashlie (@itsnotashlie) December 15, 2021

There goes the season https://t.co/1mOYR9RdAa — Fever (@FeverGG) December 15, 2021

Team who wins the Super Bowl likely will be the one who is most healthy. Everyone is falling apart https://t.co/ysmr8KPgRt — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) December 15, 2021

Well the Cardinals are done now https://t.co/a63PUxQPbZ — Camfrey15 (@cameronDwinfrey) December 15, 2021

Hopkins hasn’t been able to put up jaw-dropping numbers this season. To be fair, he missed time earlier this year because of a hamstring injury.

If Hopkins doesn’t return to the field before the playoffs, he’ll finish the regular season with 42 catches for 572 yards and eight touchdowns.

Fortunately for the Cardinals, they have more than enough playmakers to keep the offense moving. They have experienced pass catchers in Zach Ertz, A.J. Green and Christian Kirk. Additionally, they have a productive running back in James Conner.

We’ll see if the Cardinals, without Hopkins, can take care of the Lions on Sunday.