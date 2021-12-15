The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To The DeAndre Hopkins News

DeAndre Hopkins catches a pass.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 25: Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals runs with the football after a reception during a NFL team training camp at State Farm Stadium on August 25, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After suffering a leg injury on Monday night, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins underwent an MRI. Moments ago, ESPN insider Adam Schefter issued an update on the All-Pro’s status.

Hopkins is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a knee sprain, per Schefter. The hope in Arizona is that he can return at some point in the postseason.

This is brutal news for the Cardinals, as Hopkins is undoubtedly their top wide receiver. If he’s out for an extended period of time, that could hurt the team’s chances of making a Super Bowl run.

As you’d expect, the NFL world is on top of this Hopkins news. His absence could legitimately change the NFC playoff picture.

Hopkins hasn’t been able to put up jaw-dropping numbers this season. To be fair, he missed time earlier this year because of a hamstring injury.

If Hopkins doesn’t return to the field before the playoffs, he’ll finish the regular season with 42 catches for 572 yards and eight touchdowns.

Fortunately for the Cardinals, they have more than enough playmakers to keep the offense moving. They have experienced pass catchers in Zach Ertz, A.J. Green and Christian Kirk. Additionally, they have a productive running back in James Conner.

We’ll see if the Cardinals, without Hopkins, can take care of the Lions on Sunday.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.