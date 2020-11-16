NFL World Reacts To DeAndre Hopkins’ Insane Catch

The Spun

DeAndre Hopkins with an insane game-winning catch.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 15: Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals catches the game-winning touchdown pass as safety Jordan Poyer #21 and safety Micah Hyde #23 of the Buffalo Bills defend during the final seconds of the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In what could go down as the play of the season, Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins caught a Hail Mary pass from Kyler Murray in triple coverage to beat the Buffalo Bills.

It was a high-scoring, back-and-forth game but one that appeared to be Buffalo’s in the waning seconds of the game. The Bills scored a go-ahead touchdown with 34 seconds to go, giving them a 30-26 lead.

Kyler Murray got the ball back and got them to the 43-yard line with 11 seconds to play. With only seconds to play, Murray went out of the pocket and heaved the ball as hard as he can. All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins was waiting in triple coverage.

But with his incredible leaping ability and strong hands, Hopkins caught the ball and fell down with it – bringing all three Bills defenders with him. The play gave Arizona a 32-30 lead and the win.

Needless to say, the NFL world is absolutely stunned by the incredible play.

Of course, there were a number of people who felt obligated to point out that former head coach and GM Bill O’Brien traded Hopkins for essentially pennies on the dollar.

Hopkins had seven catches for 127 yards and that touchdown.

Better yet, their win combined with the Seattle Seahawks’ loss to the LA Rams today puts the Cardinals in control of their own destiny in the NFC West title race.

What a play, what a player, and what a win!


