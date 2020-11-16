NFL World Reacts To DeAndre Hopkins’ Insane Catch

In what could go down as the play of the season, Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins caught a Hail Mary pass from Kyler Murray in triple coverage to beat the Buffalo Bills.

It was a high-scoring, back-and-forth game but one that appeared to be Buffalo’s in the waning seconds of the game. The Bills scored a go-ahead touchdown with 34 seconds to go, giving them a 30-26 lead.

Kyler Murray got the ball back and got them to the 43-yard line with 11 seconds to play. With only seconds to play, Murray went out of the pocket and heaved the ball as hard as he can. All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins was waiting in triple coverage.

But with his incredible leaping ability and strong hands, Hopkins caught the ball and fell down with it – bringing all three Bills defenders with him. The play gave Arizona a 32-30 lead and the win.

Needless to say, the NFL world is absolutely stunned by the incredible play.

HOW DO YOU EVEN CATCH THIS. DEANDRE HOPKINS IS A LEGEND. pic.twitter.com/fTcmPG4q59 — saaabin (@Sabinistic) November 16, 2020

NAAAAHHHHH THIS MAN DEANDRE HOPKINS CAUGHT THE GAME WINNER ON 3 DBS 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dRiucuKYkN — KILLA CAM 3-5 (@CreacyChris) November 16, 2020

But how?! Man DeAndre Hopkins and Kyler Murray combo is gonna be annoying for years for me pic.twitter.com/babLLsnsKC — George Jarjour (@gjarjour) November 16, 2020

Of course, there were a number of people who felt obligated to point out that former head coach and GM Bill O’Brien traded Hopkins for essentially pennies on the dollar.

Imagine trading DeAndre Hopkins for David Johnson. — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) November 16, 2020

OMG DEANDRE HOPKINS JUST MADE BILL OBRIEN THE DUMBEST MAN IN HUMAN KIND pic.twitter.com/FHSy7heJlR — HelpImDeported (@ImDeported) November 16, 2020

Once again…how in the world did the #Texans NOT get a first-round pick for @DeAndreHopkins @AZCardinals GM Steve Keim deserves an annual medal for that in perpetuity. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) November 16, 2020

Hopkins had seven catches for 127 yards and that touchdown.

Better yet, their win combined with the Seattle Seahawks’ loss to the LA Rams today puts the Cardinals in control of their own destiny in the NFC West title race.

What a play, what a player, and what a win!