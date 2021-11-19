NFL World Reacts To Friday’s DeAndre Hopkins News

The Arizona Cardinals will be without all-world wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins once again. Hopkins has not been practicing due to a hamstring injury and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Cardinals have had to make due without Hopkins and star quarterback Kyler Murray over the past few weeks. They’ve gone 1-1 in their absence but still hold the lead in the NFC West division race.

But while Murray has nearly recovered from the ankle injury he suffered against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, Hopkins hasn’t. He did not practice at all this week.

Hopkins has 35 receptions for 486 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games this season. He leads the team in receiving touchdowns and is second in total touchdowns.

Needless to say, fans are frustrated for the five-time Pro Bowler. Some are calling on the Cardinals to keep him under wraps through their Week 12 bye, while others are lamenting the damage this will do to their fantasy teams:

The Arizona Cardinals have a top 10 offense and a top five defense right now. They started the season 7-0 and looked like the best team in the NFL.

But over the past three games, the Cardinals have gone 1-2. And if the playoffs started today they wouldn’t be the top team in the NFC.

Will DeAndre Hopkins return after the Cardinals’ bye? Will he make an impact for the remainder of the season?