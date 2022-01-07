NFL World Reacts To Friday’s J.J. Watt News

The Arizona Cardinals got a huge boost ahead of their playoff run with star pass rusher J.J. Watt returning from his long injury layoff.

On Friday, the Cardinals announced that Watt is returning off the injured reserve list. He has been designated for return and can be activated in the next 21 days. More importantly: He can begin practicing this week.

Watt has been out of action since Week 7 when he suffered a serious injury to his labrum, bicep and rotator cuff. It was initially believed to be a season-ending injury, but he’s managed to recover in 10 weeks.

Prior to his injury, Watt had 16 tackles, five tackles for loss, 10 QB hits, one sack and one forced fumble. While not the monster numbers he put up with the Houston Texans, he still has Cardinals fans eager to get him back:

J.J. Watt is in his first year with the Arizona Cardinals and seemingly made the right choice in pursuit of his first Super Bowl appearance.

The Cardinals have already clinched the playoffs and will most likely play against the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round.

Watt has appeared in eight playoff games but has not been to a Conference Championship Game, let alone a Super Bowl. At age 32 and with so many injuries in his career, he may not have many other chances to reach one in the future.

Is this the year J.J. Watt finally gets to a Super Bowl?