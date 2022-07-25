NFL World Reacts To Interesting Kyler Murray Contract News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals throws the ball during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

When it comes to contracts, always read the fine print. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's new deal certainly has some interesting aspects to it.

One clause in particular caught the eye of NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. It's an addendum requiring 'four hours of independent study" every game week.

"It was important to the team making a commitment at that level, thus it was important to Murray," Rapoport said.

Maybe so, but there are some analysts who are rightfully raising their eyebrows at this development.

"This would worry me having/wanting/needing to put this in writing And…4 hours?" said ESPN's Dan Orlovsky.

"Maybe call it the 'Gen Z' clause?" wondered Revenge of the Birds' Blake Murphy.

"This is wild. If you need to ‘require’ your QB to work harder it’s GIGANTIC red flag. He has to just do it. It’s part of the job of franchise QB. Jameis or Drew WOULD NEVER," said the Saints Happy Hour Podcast.

Others have chimed in below.

Now, if the Cardinals felt Murray wasn't putting in as much time as he needed to with his playbook, and they told him about it, it's a good thing that the former Rookie of the Year apparently agreed to make the needed changes.

It definitely does seem to be something of a red flag that this had to be put in writing though. The fact this clause was disclosed publicly will certainly put more of a target on Murray's back heading into the 2022 season.