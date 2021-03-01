In a stunning announcement on early Monday afternoon, free agent pass rusher J.J. Watt announced he is signing with the Arizona Cardinals.

Watt joins the Cardinals mere weeks after being released by the Houston Texans following 10 incredible years with the team. During his time in Houston, Watt made five Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro selections, led the league in sacks twice and was a three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

But there’s a new regime in Houston and the team is poised for a rebuild in 2021. The team apparently decided that keeping their longtime leader was untenable.

Now Watt is taking his talents to The Grand Canyon State and joining one of the ascending teams in the NFC West. And he’s being paid very handsomely to do so too.

On Twitter, the NFL world largely has the same reaction: Mocking Watt for choosing the big money deal over joining a top Super Bowl contender.

Hard not to think JJ picked more 💰 over better chances at a 💍. Can't say I blame him, I'd probably do the exact same thing. 😂🤑 — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) March 1, 2021

Ok cool. So that answers the question. He is NOT chasing a ring. — Sam (@soup717) March 1, 2021

Ah so just for the money lmao — i want a defense (@titans_f00tball) March 1, 2021

The Arizona Cardinals can conceivably win a Super Bowl over the next two years. But they’re visibly farther away from it than teams like the Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns. All of those teams were linked to Watt in the days leading up to this announcement.

Arizona went 8-8 in 2020, narrowly missing the playoffs with a Week 17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

They’re certainly poised to be better in 2021 thanks to both their schedule and the addition of Watt. But adding Watt probably won’t suddenly make them Super Bowl favorites.

What’s your take on the J.J. Watt signing?