NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Big J.J. Watt News

JJ Watt on the sidelines.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: JJ Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on from the sidelines during a game against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. Green Bay won 24-21. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Cardinals star pass rusher J.J. Watt is officially back for Monday night’s playoff game.

He was a full-go at practice this past week and will be making his return earlier than expected. It was supposed to be a bit later in the playoffs but his return is not a moment too soon.

Prior to going down with multiple injuries, Watt had 16 total tackles, 10 quarterback hits, and a sack.

The NFL world is more than ready to see Watt play again on Monday night against the Rams.

Watt’s return could give the Cardinals a huge lift since they’ll need to stop Matthew Stafford in order to win this one.

Stafford has struggled a bit these last three weeks but still finished with 4,886 yards along with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. The winner of this contest will go to Tampa Bay to take on Tom Brady and the Bucs.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and it’ll be televised by both ABC and ESPN.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.