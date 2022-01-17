NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Big J.J. Watt News

Cardinals star pass rusher J.J. Watt is officially back for Monday night’s playoff game.

He was a full-go at practice this past week and will be making his return earlier than expected. It was supposed to be a bit later in the playoffs but his return is not a moment too soon.

Prior to going down with multiple injuries, Watt had 16 total tackles, 10 quarterback hits, and a sack.

The NFL world is more than ready to see Watt play again on Monday night against the Rams.

Cardinals by a billion tonight https://t.co/phwjY8dAJR — Azsportsrealtor #sarverout (@AZSportsRealtor) January 17, 2022

Cards by 50 https://t.co/dlKK61FCDY — Ryan Pape (@Thatkidpape) January 17, 2022

Cardinals by 20 https://t.co/l8ZGEORvze — TFA Denver Broncos (@Ninja_FA22) January 17, 2022

Right on time 🤣 https://t.co/5Cm95XBTIF — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) January 17, 2022

. @JJWatt will play in his 9th career playoff game tonight, his first since leaving the #Texans https://t.co/7FPd6w5h5J — Adam Wexler (@AdamJWexler) January 17, 2022

Yeah, you don’t post this kind of video if you’re not making your return. J.J. Watt is playing tonight. https://t.co/iTq8igWLWA — Nick Cothrel (@NickCothrel) January 17, 2022

Watt’s return could give the Cardinals a huge lift since they’ll need to stop Matthew Stafford in order to win this one.

Stafford has struggled a bit these last three weeks but still finished with 4,886 yards along with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. The winner of this contest will go to Tampa Bay to take on Tom Brady and the Bucs.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and it’ll be televised by both ABC and ESPN.