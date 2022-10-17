NFL World Reacts To Monday's Kicker Release News

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 12: An Arizona Cardinals helmet sits during the game against the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals on August 12, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

In a corresponding move to the activation of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the Arizona Cardinals released kicker Matt Ammendola on Monday.

Ammendola kicked for the Cardinals the last two weeks after appearing in two games for the Kansas City Chiefs earlier in the season. He made only 2-of-4 extra points and 3-of-5 field goals for Arizona in a pair of losses.

Needless to say, Cardinals fans seem more than okay with seeing Ammendola removed from the roster.

"This is almost bigger news than Hop returning," said one.

"Is Kilff next?" wondered another fan, referring to head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

"A little too late," lamented another fan in regards to Ammendola's release.

With Ammendola gone, the Cardinals are hoping to get Matt Prater (hip) back from injury for Thursday night's game against the New Orleans Saints.

"It'll be close," Kingsbury told reporters regarding Prater's status for this week.

At 2-4 and in last place in the NFC West, the Cardinals unfortunately have more to worry about than just a kicker though.