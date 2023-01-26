NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton, Cardinals Announcement

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints looks on during warmups prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Sean Payton's interview with the Arizona Cardinals is today, and it sounds like it might be going well.

Compare.bet's Kyle Odegard reported a short time ago that Payton has been interviewing for much of the day and was currently having lunch with new general manager Monti Ossenfort and team owner Michael Bidwill.

Odegard's tweet has sparked lots of reaction from Cardinals fans and NFL media. You can see a snippet of it below.

"Lunch date = friend zone. Need to see a dinner date with dessert," joked one Cardinals fan.

"Estimating Kingsbury was still owed around $7-8M per year, so if Payton gets what he wants ($20-25M per), Cardinals would be paying around $30M per year in HC money," said Jake Ciely of The Athletic.

"Pleaseeeeeeee," said Cardinals fan Julia Papworth of CBS and The Fantasy Footballers.

"I talked myself out of Payton as I thought we had no chance but baby am I now back on the hype train," added another Cardinals fan.

"Urgh, I just have this feeling we're going to get Payton and it's going to be a disaster," said another Cardinals fan who is clearly not optimistic about the potential hire.

The Carolina Panthers have already hired Frank Reich, and the Indianapolis Colts never showed interest in Payton. That leaves the Cardinals, the Broncos and the Texans as the only other places that could hire the former Saints head coach during this cycle.

We should get some more clarity on Payton's situation in the coming days.