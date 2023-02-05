NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Brian Flores Announcement

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 28: Assistant coach Brian Flores of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at Acrisure Stadium on August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Brian Flores is going to be a busy man in the coming days.

The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive assistant and former Miami Dolphins head coach will reportedly have a second interview for the Arizona Cardinals head coaching vacancy on Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Sunday.

Rapoport added that Flores will interview for the Denver Broncos' defensive coordinator job on Tuesday and is a candidate for the Minnesota Vikings' DC opening.

Rapoport's newest report has fans of several different teams weighing in on Flores' future.

"Ziggy fly that plane to Arizona and bring that man to his new home in the North," said one Vikings fan.

"Arizona - don’t let me down. Hire Flores. Plz," said a Packers diehard who doesn't want Flores working for a rival team.

"Get it done!!!!! @AZCardinals," added an actual Cardinals fan who wants Flores leading his favorite squad.

"[Giants offensive coordinator Mike] Kafka has some competition with Flores. Should definitely be a two horse race between those two super elite coaches and no one else," said a Bengals fan hoping the Cardinals don't hire Cincinnati offensive coordinator Brian Callahan.

"I'd rather my Steelers lose Brian Flores to become a head coach in the NFC than to be a defensive coordinator in the AFC," chimed in a Pittsburgh fan. "So if he becomes the Cardinals head coach, congratulations and good luck to him."

Flores went 24-25 in three seasons as head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 2019-21.