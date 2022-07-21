NFL World Reacts To The Big Kyler Murray Contract News

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals drops back to pass during the second half of a game against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

There has been a lot of drama surrounding Kyler Murray's contract situation with the Arizona Cardinals, but it sounds like that saga is about to end.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals are close to a "monster extension" with Murray that would make him one of the highest-paid players in the NFL.

Rapoport added that Murray and the Cardinals have been working "nonstop for weeks" to get a long-term extension done.

Aaron Rodgers currently has the highest salary out of any quarterback at $50.2 million per year. It's unclear if Murray will match that number.

The expectation is that Murray's new contract will lock him up through 2028.

Here are some reactions to the Kyler Murray news:

In 2021, Murray had the best year of his NFL career. He had 3,787 passing yards, 423 rushing yards and 29 total touchdowns.

Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald recently said there's "nobody in the game" as talented as Murray.

The Cardinals probably agree with Fitzgerald considering they're about to write a huge check for Murray.

Murray is entering his fourth season with the Cardinals.