NFL World Reacts To The DeAndre Hopkins News

DeAndre Hopkins has already missed a few games this season due to a hamstring injury. Unfortunately, it’s possible that he’ll have to miss more time due to a new ailment.

On Tuesday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed that Hopkins underwent an MRI on his leg after Monday night’s loss to the Rams.

Hopkins was clearly in pain late in the fourth quarter. It’s unclear what’s exactly bothering him at this time.

Prior to leaving the game, Hopkins had five receptions for 54 yards. The Rams’ secondary did an excellent job of limiting big plays from the All-Pro wide receiver.

While it’s way too early to determine the severity of Hopkins’ injury, Cardinals fans are already panicking about the final stretch of the regular season.

Damn i hope he good https://t.co/eJtaUIeMD5 — 🥤🌴Juice🌴🥤 (@_Juice13_) December 14, 2021

This season can’t get any worse https://t.co/AqoimccUGo — Plaiboip🎄 (@blakebooming) December 14, 2021

If Hopkins has to miss a few games because of this injury, the Cardinals will need their other playmakers to step up. Veteran wideout A.J. Green proved he can handle a larger role on Monday night, hauling in seven passes for 102 yards.

Christian Kirk and Rondale Moore would most likely see their targets increase if Hopkins misses time. They had a combined six catches for 91 yards against the Rams.

The Cardinals should have an update on Hopkins later this week.