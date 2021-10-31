NFL World Reacts To The Kyler Murray Injury News

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was seen limping off at the end of Thursday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. While he initially dismissed the injury as nothing serious, the news this morning indicates that it’s fairly serious.

On today’s edition of FOX NFL Sunday, NFL insider Jay Glazer revealed that Murray “Legitimately sprained his ankle” against the Packers last week. Glazer reported that the injury will likely keep him out for one to three weeks.

Murray was sacked in one of the final plays of the game. His efforts to lead the Cardinals to a comeback win fell short with an interception thrown to Rasul Douglas. That loss ended the Cardinals’ undefeated record.

Following news of the injury, NFL fans had a wide range of thoughts on what happened to Kyler Murray. Some are nervous about who Arizona’s backup quarterback will be and how he’ll fare in his absence.

@AdamAizer Did you say Kyler Murray will miss time due to ankle injury? If so, who will be the QB? — Brian Sherk (@b_sherk) October 31, 2021

That’s not good, especially for their playoff seeding/division. Their bye is a couple weeks away too. Awful timing for them, awful injury for an MVP candidate — Zach Ostic (@Zeee_Dee) October 31, 2021

Other fans from other teams believe that this injury is the perfect opportunity for another NFC West team to pounce. 49ers fans in particular believe that a win over the Chicago Bears today puts them in great shape against the Cardinals next week.

#Cardinals QB Kyler Murray could miss next week vs. #49ers with a “legitimate ankle sprain,” per @JayGlazer Today’s game vs. Bears means even more now. If SF can take care of business in Chicago, they may get to play against Colt McCoy or at least a limit Kyle Murray. — Sterling Bennett (@49ers_Access) October 31, 2021

Still others believe that Murray will try to play through the injury… somehow:

He’ll probably still play on it. Thats tough tho on the final drive https://t.co/ceeTUhP1GO — KDGYT 🧀🦌 (@Official414) October 31, 2021

He’s playing Sunday in SF. — #KNP Jay (he/him/his) (@jayhastings79) October 31, 2021

The NFC West is one of the NFL’s most competitive divisions – top to bottom. If the Cardinals lose even one game during Murray’s expected absence, they could find themselves playing from behind in the division for the remainder of the season.

How will Kyler Murray’s injury affect the Cardinals’ playoff chances?