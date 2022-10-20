NFL World Reacts To Thursday's DeAndre Hopkins News

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 08: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during warmups before the game against the Miami Dolphins at State Farm Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Back in May, the NFL suspended Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins six games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. On Thursday night, he'll make his return to the gridiron.

Hopkins, 30, has been an outstanding playmaker throughout his career. Since 2013, he has hauled in 789 passes for 10,581 yards and 68 touchdowns.

With the Cardinals set to face the Saints tonight, Hopkins posted a hype video on Twitter.

The video that Hopkins shared features the following caption: "DON'T CALL IT A COMEBACK."

NFL fans are a bit confused by Hopkins' post. This "comeback tour" is only happening because he got suspended. It's not like he suffered an injury.

"This ain't no return you took PEDs," one fan said.

"Nobody is calling a PED suspension ending a comeback man what are we doing here lmaooo," another fan wrote.

One person had the following response to Hopkins' tweet: "Heroic return from a 6 game PED Suspension."

Hopkins will be going up against a Saints secondary that's missing All-Pro cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.