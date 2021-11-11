NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Kyler Murray News

Last Sunday, the Cardinals took care of business against the 49ers despite star quarterback Kyler Murray being inactive due to an ankle injury. As of now, it seems like the Cardinals may have to suit up without Murray this Sunday as well.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport recently announced that Murray wasn’t spotted by local reporters at Thursday’s practice. Obviously, that’s not a great sign for his status this weekend.

Colt McCoy did an excellent job filling in for Murray last Sunday, completing 84.6 percent of his passes for 249 yards and a touchdown.

Although the Cardinals appear to be in good hands with McCoy under center, NFL fans are very upset that Murray could miss yet another game due to this injury. That’s probably because Murray is one of the top quarterbacks for fantasy football.

Here are some reactions from fantasy football owners:

I just. Want. To win. Another. Fantasy game. That’s it. https://t.co/BUezHU7aHn — Vince Altadonna (@JustaGoofball) November 11, 2021

My whole fantasy team is screwed as it is https://t.co/rFULbTntfI — TheRealJimmyT (@slimjimisfunny) November 11, 2021

As for the Cardinals-Panthers game this weekend, there’s a legitimate chance the quarterback matchup will feature Colt McCoy and PJ Walker. Not many fans were expecting that when they looked at the schedule a few weeks ago.

Even if Murray misses this Sunday’s game, the Cardinals will be the odds-on favorite to come out on top.

Arizona plays Carolina this week. Even if Murray and Hopkins are out, hardly going to be a challenge for them. https://t.co/nnt6vNMzEN — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) November 11, 2021

Of course, the Cardinals would like to have Murray back under center as soon as possible. However, the coaching staff will not rush him back from this injury – especially with McCoy playing well.

Kickoff for the Cardinals-Panthers game is 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX.