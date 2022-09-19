NFL World Reacts To Troubling Kyler Murray Fan Video

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals throws the ball during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not able to celebrate yesterday's walk-off win in Las Vegas without incident.

This afternoon, a report from the Associated Press said that Las Vegas authorities were looking into allegations that a fan struck Murray near the end zone following Arizona's 29-23 victory at Allegiant Stadium.

In the video below, you can see what appears to be a Raider fan in a grey shirt swiping Murray across the face.

Clearly, Murray felt what happened and didn't appreciate it, as the video shows him moving to confront the fan.

There's no excuse for this kind of behavior, a sentiment many people (thankfully) seem to agree with.

It seems like only a matter of time before that fan is identified, and then he'll certainly face repercussions for his actions.

A stadium ban seems like the absolute minimum punishment.