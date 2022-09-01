NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Cooking Injury News

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 30: Helmets belonging to the Arizona Cardinals sit on the turf before the start of the Cardinals game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 30, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton will miss at least the first four games of the season due to a bizarre injury.

According to Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Cardinals placed Hamilton on reserve/non-football injury list after he was involved in a cooking accident in his own home.

The full details regarding Hamilton's cooking accident haven't been released yet. There are some rumblings that he accidentally burnt himself with hot oil.

Although the Cardinals don't have to share any information, NFL fans are curious about what happened inside Hamilton's home.

Though it may be seen as insensitive, some jokes are being made about Arizona's secondary.

Hamilton, an undrafted cornerback out of South Carolina State, has bounced around the league over the past few years. He has played for the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Hamilton has racked up 88 tackles and nine pass deflections since 2016.

After having a strong training camp, Hamilton secured a spot on Arizona's 53-man roster. Unfortunately, his cooking accident will force him to spend a few weeks on the shelf.