NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Kyler Murray Update

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 12: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals is carted off the field after being injured against the New England Patriots during the first quarter of the game at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field on Monday night after suffering a non-contact injury. Unfortunately, the early indications are that he suffered a very serious injury.

According to Cardinals reporter Mike Jurecki, the initial results for Murray indicate that he has a torn ACL. He'll undergo more testing this Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on Monday night, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that Murray's injury didn't look good.

"Obviously, it didn't look good," Kingsbury said. "I've never seen him in that type of shape, so I assumed it wasn't good."

NFL fans feel terrible for Murray. An ACL injury this late in the year could potentially force him to miss time next season.

"Just brutal for him hope he has a good recovery," one fan tweeted.

"Terrible news," another fan said.

"This late into the season…I doubt he’s ready week 1. Damn," a third fan wrote.

ESPN's Lisa Salters said Murray was crying as he entered the tunnel on the cart.

If this is truly a season-ending injury for Murray, he'll finish the year with 2,368 passing yards, 418 rushing yards and 17 total touchdowns.